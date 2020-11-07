MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Fort Lauderdale released a video through their Twitter account showing public works trucks by a semi-flooded street in the Melrose Park & Manors neighborhood.
City officials said their public Works crews continue to pump water from the streets in communities, day and night.
They are asking the public to report street flooding or plugged storm drains, by calling the 24/7 Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000.
— City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) November 7, 2020
