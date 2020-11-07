PRESIDENT-ELECTJoe Biden Elected 46th President of the United States
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMThe Audible
    8:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    9:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City of Fort Lauderdale, Eta, Local TV, Miami News, Public Works

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Fort Lauderdale released a video through their Twitter account showing public works trucks by a semi-flooded street in the Melrose Park & Manors neighborhood.

City officials said their public Works crews continue to pump water from the streets in communities, day and night.

They are asking the public to report street flooding or plugged storm drains, by calling the 24/7 Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000.

More from CBSMiami.com
South Florida Needs To Prepare For Tropical Storm Conditions Ahead Of Eta
Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale’s 1st Openly Gay Mayor, Says Homophobic Slurs Hurled At Him While At Early Voting Site
‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors

Comments