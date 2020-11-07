MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Eta.

He said COVID-19 testing sites in the county would be closed until the storm passes. He said he expects them to reopen by Wednesday.

Gimenez said the county should expect heavy rain and heavy winds.

The mayor did not say anything about whether schools would be closed on Monday.

Here is what Gimenez had to say:

“We are closely monitoring Eta which is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.”

A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect for Miami-Dade County. Based on Eta’strack, Miami-Dade County may experience extensive rainfall and gusty winds this weekend, with conditions beginning as early as tonight through Tuesday morning.”

“We could have up to 10 inches of rain, with sustained tropical storm-force winds of 30 to 60 miles an hour starting on Sunday afternoon.”

“Since the ground in Miami-Dade County is already saturated with rain from the past week, flooding is a major concern, especially in low lying neighborhoods.”

“To prepare for this weather. We want to remind everybody to secure objects that wind can blow around such as garbage can containers, patio, furniture, and garden tools and toys please pick up those items from your yard.”

“Avoid setting out yard waste that can clog our stormwater system. Set aside enough tap water for each person in your household to have one gallon of water per day for three days just in case.”

“Also, be sure to have half a gallon of water for each pet in your house. And if the forecast shows winds getting stronger, we will lock down bridges eight hours before we anticipate winds reaching 39 miles per hour or higher. This could occur as early as Sunday morning.”

“Today, we are opening an evacuation center for people who live in mobile homes and low lying areas and also for those that need refuge. That evacuation center is at the fairgrounds located at 10901 coral away gate to please bring necessities including blankets, pillows, medicines, and required facial coverings and advanced to the storm county COVID testing sites have closed and will remain closed until the storm passes and conditions are safe to reopen.”

“Some state-run sites will be open today. Learn more about COVID testing at Miamidade.gov/COVID/testing for the most recent announcements on weather conditions, go to Miamidade.gov.”

“Also, we’ll be starting a bus pickup for those that want to go to our shelter especially those these buses will be going to those mobile home sites for those that want to go to the shelter.”

“Call 311 if you want to take a bus to the shelter will tell you where you can pick up that bus and when that service will start.”