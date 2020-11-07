MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Power & Light announced Saturday that they expect the “potential for widespread outages” as a result of Tropical Storm Eta.

They said they have a restoration team of approximately 10,000 ready to respond as the storm approaches South Florida.

FPL officials would like consumers to download the FPL app by texting the word “App” to MyFPL (69375) or enroll in alerts by texting the word “Join” to MyFPL (69375).

Officials said that in some areas customers could experience more than one outage as weather bands move through.

“We understand the anxiety and frustration our customers are feeling to have to prepare for a storm late in this unprecedented hurricane season,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL.

“We have assembled a restoration workforce of approximately 10,000 and we are working to secure additional personnel. The first outer bands of Eta are already beginning to affect parts of South Florida, bringing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and localized flooding. We urge customers to complete their final preparations, prepare for outages and make safety their highest priority.”

“While we have sent a combined total of approximately 7,300 employees and contractors to assist other utilities five times during this unprecedented hurricane season, we realize that we may not receive the same level of support for this storm due to ongoing natural disasters throughout the country, including ice storms and fires, as well as outages still remaining from hurricanes,” said Silagy.

“Simply put, with fewer people it could take longer to get your lights back on. That’s why it is so important that you prepare now – and prepare for the possibility of longer outages.”