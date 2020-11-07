MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 808 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Saturday with 11 new deaths.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 192,646 and 3,682 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.01%.
In Broward, there were 421 new cases and no new deaths. Broward County’s overall total increased to 90,172 cases and 1,545 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.11%.
In Monroe, there were 17 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,539 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 10.78%.
Statewide, there were 4,452 newly added cases and 86 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 837,077 across Florida and 17,100 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 6.30%.
