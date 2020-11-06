FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Joe O’Gorman described three men, who he said attacked him on Halloween night, as out of control.

“They were wild people, they were insane,” Joe said.

It happened in Wilton Manors near Five Points and the tracks.

“All of a sudden there were two men standing out in front and one man attacking my political sign for my president,” he said. “I stopped right away, jumped out of my car and said, ‘What are you doing? Why are you beating on that sign?’”

O’Gorman has a big Trump sign that’s in front of his moving business. He said after he confronted the trio, they rushed him.

“Next thing you know they started coming at me. I took my mace, sprayed it, it didn’t help. They bulldozed me down and beat me for four or five minutes,” he said.

More from CBSMiami.com

Miami-Dade Mayor-Elect Daniella Levine Cava’s COVID Plan Centered Around ‘Balancing The Health Care Issues With The Economic Ones’

Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale’s 1st Openly Gay Mayor, Says Homophobic Slurs Hurled At Him While At Early Voting Site

‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors

O’Gorman described the harsh beating, that left him with cuts and bruises on his head and back, and sent him to the hospital.

“I mean fists, beating my back, beating my head, kicking me, rolling me. Totally beating me. Beating the life out of me. I’m 76 years old. It was terrible,” he said.

O’Gorman called the police. He said the three stayed on the scene to speak with officers and gave a different account of what happened. Police said no one was arrested, there were no witnesses to back up O’Gorman’s story.

“They just bulldozed me down on the ground and literally beat me, so bad, so bad,” he recalled.

O’Gorman stands by his version of what happened.

“I defended myself. They were this close, they were this close so I defended myself,” he said.

Wilton Manors police said both O’Gorman and the three guys can press charges by going through the State Attorney’s Office. O’Gorman said he plans to do that.

Police have not yet released the names of the three men involved in this case or the police report.