MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida needs to prepare for the potential of tropical storm conditions late weekend into early next week.

All the deep tropical moisture associated with Eta is expected to bring heavy rain to South Florida. Models are forecasting rainfall totals ranging from 5 to 10 inches through early next week.

In anticipation of heavy rain and the potential for flooding, the City of Fort Lauderdale has a sandbag filling and distribution site for residents at Mills Pond Park.

A Flood Watch goes into effect Friday night for Broward and Miami-Dade counties through Tuesday evening due to the potential for widespread flooding.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect Friday night through Saturday morning due to east winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. The winds will build throughout the day due to a tight pressure gradient.

On Friday we’ll see some breezy showers and some gusty downpours. Friday night into Saturday the rain chance will be increasing.

Tropical Depression Eta is currently moving north off of the coast of Belize. Eta is forecast to move to the northeast and re-strengthen into a Tropical storm as it moves towards Cuba late Saturday into Sunday morning. Eta is then expected to move towards South Florida late Sunday into Monday morning. The center of Eta is expected to move across the Keys but tropical storm conditions would extend well out and away from the center.

More from CBSMiami.com

Miami-Dade Mayor-Elect Daniella Levine Cava’s COVID Plan Centered Around ‘Balancing The Health Care Issues With The Economic Ones’

Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale’s 1st Openly Gay Mayor, Says Homophobic Slurs Hurled At Him While At Early Voting Site

‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors

Based on the current forecast track, weather conditions will deteriorate across the Keys early Sunday and then the rest of South Florida later on Sunday through Monday. Gusty squalls and damaging tropical storm force winds will be possible. We remain unsettled through Tuesday likely due to the moisture tail of Eta lingering across the area.