By Brooke Shafer
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police said a shot-spotter alert sent officers to the 200 block of Northeast 55th Terrace around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency crews rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

The man’s family identified him as 33-year-old Kerry Jacques. His father said he was inside his home and watching television when he heard multiple gunshots.

“I came outside and I saw my son dead on the floor,” said the man who asked not to be identified.

The deadly shooting was caught on a nearby surveillance camera and shows at least two people get out of the passenger side of a white SUV and fire several rounds at Jaques. The group then drove off in that same white SUV.

Police have not released any information about suspects or a motive in this case. Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

