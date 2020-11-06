MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Flash Flood Watch will be issued Friday evening for South Florida in anticipation of heavy rains and gusty winds from Eta.

A Wind Advisory will go also go into effect Friday from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. Saturday morning as winds will increase out of the East 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tropical Depression Eta is currently off the coast of Belize moving north in the northwest Caribbean Sea.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday,

approach the Cayman Islands Saturday, and be near Cuba Saturday night and Sunday.

Eta is forecast to become a tropical storm again on Friday and further strengthening likely through early Sunday.

Tropical moisture from Eta will approach the Keys late Saturday, as it moves closer to Cuba.

Tropical storm force sustained winds may begin in the Keys as early as Sunday morning but are more likely to begin Sunday night.

The National Weather Service’s Jon Rizzo said the system will affect the entire Florida Keys with a large wind field and potential winds of 60 to 65 mph.

“Now is the time to prepare for strong sustained tropical storm wind conditions,” he said.

Rizzo stressed that a variety of threats like isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding rains that can uproot trees due to the saturated grounds can be expected. He also said coastal flooding with tides one to two feet higher than what the Florida Keys are experiencing right now can occur.

Eta’s moisture will continue to spread over the rest of South Florida through Sunday. The core of the deep moisture will move through the area late Sunday and Monday, so these two days will have the highest threat for flooding.

There is a particular concern for that given that the soil is saturated from the wet weather last month. It will not take much to cause flooding over the region especially over the east coast metro areas. At this time, it looks like 5 to 10 inches are possible over the east coast metro areas with locally higher amounts where showers and thunderstorms train through Tuesday.

Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through Tuesday evening.

Before then, gusty showers, that are not associated with Eta, are going to impact South Florida as the work-week comes to an end.