MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is some good news for drivers in the West Miami-Dade area.
A new entrance ramp from eastbound SW 8 Street/US 41 to northbound Florida’s Turnpike Extension/State Road (SR) 821 opened on Thursday, November 5.
Drivers on eastbound SW 8 Street/US 41who want to access the Turnpike northbound can now use the new entrance ramp from the designated lane (right lane), which is located 350 feet west of the old ramp entrance.
The new entrance ramp is located right after the Turnpike overpass.
Message boards have been installed to alert drivers to the new ramp location.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow the posted signs.
