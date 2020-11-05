TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – While saying Thursday she was still watching vote-by-mail ballots, U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., congratulated her Republican opponent, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, on his victory in their battle in Congressional District 26.

“I still believe in everything we fought for, and I will always stand with you as we continue our fight for progress,” Mucarsel-Powell tweeted. “We’re continuing to closely monitor as all ballots, including potentially undelivered mail ballots, are counted in this race.” She added, “Meanwhile, I want to congratulate Carlos Gimenez on his victory. I’m committed to helping with a smooth transition process so that we continue to serve our constituents during this change.”

Gimenez received nearly 52 percent of the vote Tuesday in the closely watched district, which covers Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors

‘We Are Evolving Into A Diverse Community’: Broward Makes History Electing 3 Black Men As Sheriff, State Attorney & Public Defender

Multiple Weapons, Counterfeit Credit Cards Seized During Arrest Of Wanted Fugitive In Miramar

Mucarsel-Powell, first elected to Congress in 2018, was trailing by nearly 12,000 votes on Thursday, according to the state Division of Elections.

Mucarsel-Powell and U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, another Miami Democrat, were the only incumbent members of Florida’s congressional delegation to be defeated Tuesday.

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)