FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who was killed when shots were fired inside a Dania Beach bar early Wednesday morning.
Police identified the woman as Marissa Harris, 32, of Ocala.
Authorities said the shooting took place just before 3 a.m. at Rookie’s Ale House on Griffin Road.
According to Broward Sheriff’s investigators, two men in the bar got into a fight that escalated into them exchanging gunfire.
Police say Harris was an innocent bystander. She was declared dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
