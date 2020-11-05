MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been closed to the public for nearly eight months but South Florida’s premiere marine life attraction, the Miami Seaquarium, is set to reopen to the public on Friday, November 6 with plenty of new health and safety measures and a cute new resident.

She is a bottlenose dolphin calf who arrived in the 305 at 3:05 p.m. on October 17.

Both baby and mother, Panama, are doing well.

During the park’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, animal care teams not only welcomed the dolphin calf, they rehabilitated 19 manatees and sea turtles, with 11 being returned to the wild.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM:

‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors

Multiple Weapons, Counterfeit Credit Cards Seized During Arrest Of Wanted Fugitive In Miramar

Fort Lauderdale Police Find Missing Brothers Alando Brown & Tavaris Johnson

Now the park needs the community’s help to name the new baby.

Just go to www.miamiseaquarium.com/namethedolphin to choose between the names: Maracaibo, Mia, Caicos, and Makana. Those who vote will be entered to win park tickets.

All guests entering the park must wear facial masks, and will have their temperature checked before entering.

All social distancing guidelines must also be followed.