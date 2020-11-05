MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade will rename a portion of a street in honor of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old who was fatally shot by neighborhood watch volunteer George Martin in 2012.
Northeast 16th Avenue from Ives Dairy Road to NE 209th Street will now be known as Trayvon Martin Avenue.
The street leads to Martin’s former school, Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High.
Martin was visiting his father in Sanford when he died. The teen was unarmed and walking back from a convenience store with candy when he was confronted and shot once by Zimmerman.
More from CBSMiami.com
‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors
‘We Are Evolving Into A Diverse Community’: Broward Makes History Electing 3 Black Men As Sheriff, State Attorney & Public Defender
Multiple Weapons, Counterfeit Credit Cards Seized During Arrest Of Wanted Fugitive In Miramar
Zimmerman was acquitted under Florida’s controversial self-defense law. The Black Lives Matter movement emerged after a Florida jury decided to clear Zimmerman in the shooting death in July 2013.
You must log in to post a comment.