MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Want to look forward to a career that can pay up to $90,000 a year with no student loans to pay off?

The nation’s workforce is short of people who can make and fix things. That’s the case with automobile technicians, which is why Warren Henry is doing something about it.

The local car dealership has created a training program to turn people who want to work into good technicians that can staff a dealership service department.

“This program, after they are done after a year, they should be making over $90,000 a year,” said Warren Henry Automotive Technician Training instructor Ronald Miranda. “It is proof that you do not need a college degree to make six figures.”

More from CBSMiami.com

‘Trump Supporters Hurling Homophobic Slurs’ Met With Message Of Love In Wilton Manors

Broward Makes History Electing 3 Black Men As Sheriff, State Attorney & Public Defender

Multiple Weapons, Counterfeit Credit Cards Seized During Arrest Of Wanted Fugitive In Miramar

A traditional automobile tech school could cost as much $20,000 to $50,000. In cooperation with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the tab for this program is $5,600, which goes to the school district.

Part of the day is spent in the classroom. The rest is hands on.

“Once you are done with that you go to the shop and put to practice everything you have been taught,” said trainee Luis Bussi.

Let’s face it, cars now days are computers on wheels, which takes a whole new set of skills to do the job.

“I hope to become a master technician knowing cars inside and out. Cars are becoming like computers. Not anyone can work on a car anymore. Takes a lot of knowledge, mechanical science, everything,” said trainee Johnny Vasquez.

“Sometimes it is better to train somebody with no experience and build them, build them from the ground up,” said Miranda. “That is what we are doing, teach to do everything on this car.”

And in this time of high unemployment, there are jobs out there. But the advantage of this program is it is hands on daily.

“When I got out of high school I wanted to be a technician. I was put in a shop and I wasn’t doing the job I wanted to do. I was just doing the dirty work, the side work being the young gun in the shop,” Vasquez said. “Here I am getting thrown into lots bigger jobs learning about computers and the technical side.”

The program takes in 20 at a time and requires a high school diploma or equivalent.

For more information about the program, click here.

Interested applicants may contact Ronald Miranda at mirandar@dadeschools.net.