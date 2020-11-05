TALLASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Your electricity bill will be going up slightly in January 2021.
On Tuesday, the state’s Public Service Commission approved a series of costs, like power plant fuel, that will be passed along by the utility. Those costs are revised each year and passed through to customers.
FPL residential customers who use 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see their bills go from $96.43 to $99.05, according to information released Wednesday by the Public Service Commission.
Utilities commonly use 1,000-kilowatt hour bills as a benchmark, but actual electricity consumption varies widely.
Also on Tuesday, Tampa Electric Co. announced that its residential customers who use 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see bills go from $97.69 to $105.25 in January. Tampa Electric primarily cited higher costs for natural gas.
On Wednesday, the Public Service Commission said customers of Florida Public Utilities Co. will see reductions in their bills in January. The company’s residential customers who use 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month will have their bills go from $134.80 to $129.88, according to the commission. The company serves electric customers in some rural areas of Northwest Florida and in Nassau County.
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
