MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 1,396 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Thursday and there were no newly added deaths.

Thursday’s single day case count is the most Miami-Dade County has reported since mid-August.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 190,728 and 3,670 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.3%.

In Broward, there were 803 new cases and 8 new deaths. Broward County’s overall total increased to 89,184 cases and 1,542 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.61%.

In Monroe, there were 51 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,477 cases and 25 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate average increased to 9.99%.

Statewide, there were 6,257 newly added cases and 39 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 827,380 across Florida and 17,170 total deaths.

Just like in Miami-Dade, Thursday’s single-day case count is the most Florida has reported since mid-August.

The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 5.8%.