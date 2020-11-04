MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan announced Wednesday that she will be hosting a street renaming event in honor of Trayvon Martin.

The naming of the Miami street will be held Thursday, November 5 at 10 a.m. at 1655 NE 205th Terrace.

The County Commission on Oct. 6 adopted Commissioner Jordan’s legislation to codesignate Northeast 16th Avenue from Ives Dairy Road to NE 209th Street as Trayvon Martin Avenue.

Martin was a teenager who lost his life after being shot by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012.

Martin was shot dead in Sanford, at 17 while on a visit with his father. The teen was unarmed and walking back from a convenience store with candy when he was confronted and shot once by George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was acquitted under Florida’s controversial self-defense law. The Black Lives Matter movement emerged after a Florida jury decided to clear Zimmerman in the shooting death in July 2013.

Commissioner Jordan, who sponsored the resolution, said the teen had mechanical skills, knowing how to build and fix dirt bikes and wanted to go to college.