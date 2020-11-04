MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Eta has weakened to a tropical storm and is producing life-threatening flash flooding over Central America.
At 4 a.m. Wednesday, maximum sustained winds were 70 mph.
The center of the storm was 90 miles west of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.
Eta is moving toward the west near 8 mph.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border
- The coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Laguna de Perlas
A turn toward the north, and then northeast is forecast Thursday night and Friday.
On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across the central portions of Honduras through Thursday morning. The system is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.
Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.
