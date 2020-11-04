MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions started working from home when the coronavirus forced the closure of office buildings in March of this year, and it looks like the trend will continue even after the pandemic is over.

In a recent survey from Cisco, 87% of remote workers said they want the option to keep working from home. Several major corporations, including Twitter, Facebook, Slack, Microsoft, and Zillow, are offering many of their employees the ability to do their jobs at home permanently.

“Most of the impact that we’ve seen has been positive. We’ve been able to move up some of our product releases,” says Zillow chief people officer Dan Spaulding. He says even with the move to remote work, the company is keeping offices. “We believe that even if people are working from home, it’s gonna be important that they have our offices to come together, collaborate, talk through issues,” Spaulding says.

A study from staffing agency Robert Half found 61% of companies are advertising fully remote jobs and 60% are now expanding their search geographically to access a wider candidate pool.

“I think this is the new normal and the data shows that as well,” says Paul McDonald, Robert Half’s senior executive director.

Akshay Arora used to work in the office every day for Zillow. But he’s now at home because of the pandemic.

“I have done work-from-home previously, I did not see this happening anytime soon, this is a big shift in the industry,” he says.

Arora says performing his job at home works for him. “It’s been fantastic that, you know, Zillow has given us a flexible schedule where I have this time that I didn’t have before,” he says. That extra time is now spent with his kids, who are just steps away when the workday is over.

In a survey from Enterprise Technology Research, business leaders predicted remote tech jobs could double in 2021.