MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents in Miami-Dade can expect their water to taste a little funny for a couple of weeks in November but it is perfectly normal, the county says.

The county announced that starting on November 8, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department will temporarily change its water chlorination method for its drinking water for a two-week period.

Officials said that free chlorine, instead of the standard combined chlorine (chloramine), will be used during the treatment process.

The county said this is part of a routine procedure regularly scheduled each year in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).

Officials said the temporary addition of free chlorine will not cause any adverse health effects.

People requiring dialysis, owners of tropical fish, and managers of restaurants and stores with fish holding tanks are encouraged to seek professional advice, the county said.

Additionally, county officials said there would be brief periods of lower than normal water pressure or instances of cloudy water. They advice to run the water for three to five minutes until the water runs clear.