MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Those coveted coupons from Bed Bath & Beyond could be turning into a collector’s item.
The retailer said it will be scaling back its well-known 15% and 20% off coupons after it said it has seen “overreliance” on the offer.
An internal study of more than 400 million shopper baskets and 285,000, found that 40% of the promotions were ineffective and unnecessary.
But coupon lovers need not worry.
The company says it will not completely stop sending them.
