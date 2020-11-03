MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you see something suspicious taking place at a Miami-Dade voting location, then say something. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, which has been monitoring early voting sites since October 19 and responding to complaints, is back out in full force this Election Day.
“We want to make sure that voting in our county is fair and that everyone’s voice is heard, no matter their vote. My election response team will be out on our streets throughout the day visiting the different voting locations to monitor this important election,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.
The Task Force is made up of investigators and civilian employees from the State Attorney’s Office. They are available throughout the day during the scheduled voting hours which is 7am-7pm.
The State Attorney’s Office will also continue to monitor the Voter Protection Hotline.
Anyone who suspects improper or irregular activities at voting sites is urged to call the Hotline at 305-547-3300.
