MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday afternoon, bringing life-threatening storm surge, “catastrophic winds,” and flash flooding to portions of Central America, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the center of the storm was 15 miles south-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

Eta is moving toward the west near 5 mph.

A westward or west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin by Tuesday afternoon and continue through Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua within the Hurricane Warning area on Tuesday.

The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across central portions of Honduras by Thursday morning.

Sustained winds are near 140 mph with higher gusts. Eta is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Little change in strength is likely before landfall. Weakening will begin after the center moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

The coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Laguna de Perlas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca westward to Punta Castilla

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.