MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s Election Day.

Thousands of voters in Miami-Dade will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Unlike early voting, if you plan to vote, you must go to your precinct. There are 866 polling stations in the county.

Make sure to bring a photo ID with a signature, like a driver’s license or a passport.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

After two weeks of in-person early voting and voting by mail, more than a million people have already cast ballots in Miami-Dade. A total of more than 400,000 Democrats have voted, compared to more than 300,000 Republicans who have already made a choice.

When it’s all said and done, election officials expect a record 80% of all registered voters in Miami-Dade to cast a ballot.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘We Love What They Did’: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus

Fort Lauderdale Police Find Missing Brothers Alando Brown & Tavaris Johnson

Florida Marks Dark Day In Political History When A Black Man Was Lynched After Friend Tried To Vote

As the state’s largest county, Miami-Dade could be a potential deal-breaker for one of the presidential candidates.

“All eyes are on Miami-Dade County to see what our overall turnout is and to see how close Trump can get to Biden here,” Sean Foreman, a professor of Political Science at Barry University.

Foreman points out Florida voters normally choose their winner by a razor-thin margin. That makes turnout key in the state’s most populous county.

“We expect Biden to win Miami-Dade County. The issue is by how much. If Trump can keep it closer in Miami-Dade he has a better chance of winning Florida overall. And we know Donald Trump needs to win Florida to win the presidency,” he said.

While Miami-Dade Democrats have pulled ahead of Republicans, the African American vote has been lagging.

Election officials said on Sunday, the last day of early voting, there was a weak turnout at a ‘Souls to the Polls’ event in the county. About 35-thousand votes were cast compared to 53-thousand in 2016, a 33 percent decline.

“It’s a general trend in the Black community. That a lot of Black folks vote on Election Day. I think one thing that is not being talked about people are forgetting that those without party affiliation are trending towards Biden,” said Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

However, the chairman of the Republican Party in Miami Dade said that is not the case.

“The lack of African-American votes shows that there is a very small amount of energy in that community for Joe Biden. They just don’t trust him and for good reasons, he called them predators,” said Nelson Diaz.

Those with ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballots can still drop them off at four locations in the county. The Elections Department’s main office at 2700 NW 87th Avenue in Doral, the Stephen P. Clark Center at 111 NW 1st Street in Miami, the North Dade Regional Library at 2455 NW 183rd Street in Miami Gardens, and the South Dade Regional Library at 10750 SW 211th Street in Cutler Bay.

Voters should bring their ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballot with them if they decide to go vote at a polling station.

‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballots must be at the election department office by 7 p.m. to be counted.