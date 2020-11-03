MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Republican Maria Elvira Salazar took to the stage on Tuesday night to thank supporters as she claimed victory over Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala in what turned out to be a tight race for Congressional District 27.

With 97 percent of the votes counted, Salazar, a former TV journalist, received 51 percent of the vote over Shalala’s 49 percent.

As of 10:30 p.m., Shalala had not yet conceded the race.

Both candidates had faced each other in 2018, but this time the results were reversed.

Salazar spent much of her campaign focused on Representative Shalala’s failure to report a series of personal stock transactions.

“Being part of the political elite and that has not brought anything good to South Florida,” said Salazar.

Shalala said she missed a deadline for filing.

“I owned up to it. I took responsibility. I put it on our website. Done,” she explained.

Salazar had raised $3.14 million in her race for the District.