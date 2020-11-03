MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Voters in Broward County chose Democrat Joe Scott as their new Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday night.

With 65 percent of the vote, Scott beat Republican Catherine McBreen. Both had laid out their plans for the office to CBS4 News.

Scott wants to use the office’s budget to educate voters, especially on local elections to increase turnout. He also believes social media will play a big part in leading the office in the future.

“With this office, with the budget that we have for education and outreach, we do have an opportunity to improve civics education,” Scott said.

There’s about 1.2 million active registered voters in Broward. About half identify as Democrat. But the second largest group is made of voters who don’t affiliate with a party. The candidates had distanced themselves from being political.

“I did not come from the political establishment in Broward County. Very few people in the political world knew who I was,” Scott told CBS4 News.

“This position shouldn’t be a political position. I think it should be an administrative position appointed by the partisan committees,” McBreen said.

The current elections chief is Peter Antonacci, who is not running. He was appointed to replace Dr. Brenda Snipes. She resigned after her suspension was rescinded following her handling of the November Midterm Election.

“After my five-year service in the military, I’ve spent the last decade working in technology oriented businesses,” Scott said.

Scott has a background in the military. He graduated from The US Military Academy at West Point and even had a tour of duty in Iraq. McBreen has spent 30 years auditing corporations. She’s also an attorney.

Scott’s salary will be $178,000 a year.