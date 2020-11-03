MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices sank to their lowest level since June. The state average dropped 4 cents last week to an average price of $2.05 per gallon. Gas prices are on a 29-day streak of declines, and it appears that trend will continue this week.

Crude oil prices are tumbling – dropping 10% last week and another 3% Sunday night. The market is concerned that global fuel demand will continue to struggle thanks to rising COVID-19 cases both domestic and abroad.

“Gas prices are declining as Floridians prepare to drive to the polls this Tuesday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although drivers in some metro areas are already paying sub-$2 gas prices, the latest round of crude price drops could drag the state average below $2 for the first time since early June. The state average could eventually sink to $1.90 per gallon, unless wholesale gasoline prices recover.”

Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.05 per gallon. The state average is 41 cents less than this time last year, and 15 cents less than what the price was on the last presidential election in 2016.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

‘We Love What They Did’: Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus

Fort Lauderdale Police Find Missing Brothers Alando Brown & Tavaris Johnson

DEA Documents Reveal Elaborate Undercover Drug Sting That Nabbed Two Police Officers Accused Of Protecting Cocaine Transport

According to AAA, these are the lowest Florida gas prices for the month of October in 16 years. The monthly average was $2.13 per gallon, which is 32 cents less than October 2019 and 64 cents less than what drivers paid in October 2018.

Regional Prices