MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democratic Miami-Dade county commissioner Daniella Levine Cava has declared victory over her Republican opponent commissioner Esteban Bovo for Miami-Dade’s top job as mayor of Florida’s most populous county of 2.7 million people.
“A short time ago I received a very gracious call from Commissioner Esteban Bovo. I thank you commissioner, you ran a very strong campaign. We’ve been colleagues on the commission for six years. I greatly admire your passion and commitment to our community and I greatly look forward to working with you at we take on some of the biggest challenges this community has ever faced,” said Cava shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.
With 75% of the precincts reporting, Cava had 54% of the vote, over Bovo’s 46%.
Cava calls herself a water warrior, a champion of the environment. She wants to expand affordable housing and invest in infrastructure and mass transit.
She supports the conversation that’s come from the racial protests this past summer. And her big focus — fighting COVID-19. She vows to appoint a medical officer to guide her.
She also wants to revitalize the economy.
