MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 879 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 188,636 and 3,675 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.05%.
In Broward, there were 503 new cases and 1 new death. Broward County’s overall total increased to 87,959 cases and 1,532 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.43%.
In Monroe, there were 35 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,401 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 9.37%.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
‘We Love What They Did’: Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus
Fort Lauderdale Police Find Missing Brothers Alando Brown & Tavaris Johnson
DEA Documents Reveal Elaborate Undercover Drug Sting That Nabbed Two Police Officers Accused Of Protecting Cocaine Transport
Statewide, there were 4,637 new cases and 56 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 816,700 across Florida and 17,099 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 5.68%.
You must log in to post a comment.