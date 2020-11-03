FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward election officials are expecting a big turnout on Election Day after record-setting early voting numbers.

“We expect between 120 and 125,000 will show up Election Day,” said Broward Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci. “So it will be more like a Municipal Election than General Election.”

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Voters must go to their precinct polling station and must have a photo ID with a signature, like a driver’s license or a passport. The county has 577 polling stations.

Those in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

When early voting officially ended Sunday in Broward, more than 826,000 ballots had been cast in the county, either through in-person voting or mail-in ballot.

Sixty-six percent of Republicans and 70 percent of Democrats have already cast ballots in the county.

“Because of the coronavirus, people have front-loaded this election. Almost 70% have cast a ballot before Election Day,” said Antonacci.

Both Democrats and Republicans say they are seeing a much bigger showing than in 2016.

Richard DeNapoli, the Broward Republican Party State Committeeman, says they are already seeing a bigger showing than four years ago.

“Whether it was text messages, robocalls, or door-knocking. I mean, we threw the kitchen sink at this election,” DeNapoli said. “I think the numbers are that will appear are going to be way larger than 2016 on the Republican side.”

On the Democratic side, Grace Carrington, the Broward Democratic Party State Committeewoman, says she’s encouraged by the turnout so far.

“I think the Democratic turnout has been very exciting. I think that it’s been better than we actually expected, to be honest,” Carrington said. We expected it through the early voting. I think that we’ve exceeded the type of numbers that we were looking to see.”

Those with ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballots can still drop them off at two locations in the county.

One is at the rear entrance of the Voting Equipment Center at the Lauderhill Mall, 1501 N.W. 40th Avenue.

The other is at the Brickell Avenue entrance to the Supervisor of Elections Office at 115 S. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Voters should bring their ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballot with them if they decide to go vote at a polling station.

A ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballot must be at the election department by 7 p.m. to be counted.