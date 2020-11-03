Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida’s Senate District 39 will remain a Republican seat after Ana Maria Rodriguez defeats her Democratic challenger Javier Fernandez.
With 99% of precincts reporting, Rodriguez is ahead 55% to 43%.
There was a lot at stake with this race since Florida’s Senate has a tight balance of 23 Republicans and 17 Democrats.
Senate District 39 stretches across the Florida Keys into south Miami-Dade.
Both candidates identified healthcare, school safety, and police funding as major issues. They’ve also focused on the state’s ravaged unemployment system that was severely impacted by the pandemic.
Rodriguez replaces term-limited Republican incumbent Anitere Flores.
