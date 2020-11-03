MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four out of six Florida Constitutional Amendments were decided by voters on Election Day.

The amendments which were approved by voters were:

Amendment – 1 – Require Citizenship To Vote – Ballot Issue:

This amendment changes the Florida constitution from declaring that “every citizen” can register to vote to “only citizens” can vote.

Amendment – 2 – Raise Minimum Wage – Ballot Issue:

Voters agreed to raise the minimum wage to $15 hourly by 2026.

Amendment – 5 – Extend Save Our Homes – Ballot Issue:

It allows homeowners three years for property tax benefits to be transferred to a new home. Currently, the limit is two years.

Amendment – 6 – Extend Vet Prop Tax Discount – Ballot Issue:

It allows the property tax discount currently available to combat disabled veterans to be transferred to surviving spouses.

Two amendments did not pass:

Amendment – 3 – Top-Two Open Primaries – Ballot Issue:

Possibly the most important of all. It would have allowed those registered as independents or with no party affiliation to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries. The highest two voter getters, regardless of party, would face off in the general election.

Amendment – 4 – Require Amends Pass Twice – Ballot Issue:

It required that all future constitutional changes – amendments – be voted on twice.