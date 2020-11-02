MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Eta will bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding to portions of Central America.
At 4 a.m. Monday, the storm was 265 miles east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.
Eta is moving toward the west near 10 mph.
On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua Monday afternoon and make landfall within the Hurricane Warning area in Nicaragua by early Tuesday. The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through early Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening, possibly rapid, is expected through early Tuesday, and Eta could be a major hurricane when landfall occurs by early Tuesday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca westward to Punta Castilla
