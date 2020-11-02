MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The race for President between Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden remains extremely close in the battleground State of Florida.

Both sides are keeping up their momentum in order to squeeze in as many votes as possible before Election Day on Tuesday.

Sunday, hundreds of cars made their way to Tropical Park, to attend a pro-Trump rally before polls shut down on the final day of early voting in South Florida.

“Like me he is a businessman and he made promises, he made a checklist and he checked off every single one of them. That is why I am to see him be re-elected,” said supporter Tom Ericson.

“This is the last one before the election,” said Rosa.

Over at the South Dade Regional library, Biden supporters held a Party at the Polls caravan.

Former Miami Heat Player Shane Battier said we must take our voices to the polls.

“Democracy is not a state. It is an act and to act you must get out of your house and you have to come to the voting polls. You have to hand in your mail – in ballot,” said Battier.

Over at the JFK library in Hialeah, people waited in line to vote for more than 40 minutes.

At the Miami Dade library in Coral Gables, people were seen running into the polling site just minutes before doors shut.

“It felt great. We made it within the last 10 seconds,” said Dennis.