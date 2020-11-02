MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden Harris campaign will hold another big event in South Florida as they try to garner as many votes as possible in our battleground state.

Monday evening, former President Barack Obama will hold what the campaign calls an ‘Election Eve Close-Out rally’ in Miami in support of his former vice president. The campaign has not announced the specifics of his visit.

Obama is also scheduled to speak at a rally in Georgia on Monday.

Obama last campaigned in South Florida for Biden at a drive-in rally in North Miami last Saturday.

The last-minute push underscores the importance of Florida’s 29 electoral votes, the largest cache among the country’s prized swing states.

By Sunday, more than 8.7 million Floridians had already cast ballots — approaching the 9.5 million total cast in the 2016 presidential election — and the campaigns were making their final appeals to drive the rest of the state’s 14 million registered voters to the polls Tuesday.

Early voting in Florida ended Sunday, and elections officials cautioned people who had planned to vote by mail to play it safe by hand-delivering their completed ballots to elections offices or deposit them in official drop boxes.