TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – It’s down to the wire with only one day left before Election Day and already nearly 9 million registered voters, out of 14.4 million, in the battleground state of Florida have cast ballots by mail or at early voting sites.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, 8.9 million, or 8,974,896 people had cast ballots as of Monday morning, one day ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. The state has

EARLY VOTING

Democrats still have a lead in voting by mail, while Republicans had an edge through early voting.

As of Monday morning, more than 4.3 million people have voted early.

Democrats had cast 1,400,130 votes in person while Republicans have cast 1,955,692 votes in person. Unaffiliated voters account for 905,873 and third-party voters cast 63,282.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 878,332 people had gone to early voting polls to cast their ballots.

In Miami-Dade, the total is 513,623, which includes 183,667 Democrats, 183,264 Republicans, and 146,692 from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

In Broward County, the total number of early voters is 364,709. Democrats cast 172,886 ballots, Republicans cast 99,908 and 91,915 votes are from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

There have been more than 4.6 million vote-by-mail ballots returned in Florida.

Statewide, voters had cast 4,649,919 mail-in ballots, with 2,112,081 by Democrats and 1,448,396 Republicans.

Another 1,027,775 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 61,667,

Overall, there are more than 1.3 million mail ballots requested but not yet returned. Of those, 572-thousand are held by Democrats and more than 424-thousand are with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 950,943 votes had been cast by mail, while another 321,560 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 489,278 mail in ballots, with 224,365 by Democrats and 125,330 by Republicans.

Another 139,583 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 180-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Miami-Dade. Of those, more than 75-thousand are held by Democrats and 48-thousand are with Republicans.

BROWARD

In Broward, voters had cast 461,665 mail in ballots, with 270,370 by Democrats and 78,895 by Republicans.

Another 112,400 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 141-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Broward. Of those, more than 72-thousand are held by Democrats and 28-thousand are with Republicans.

According to the US Elections Project, as of Monday, more than 95-million Americans had voted early, either by mail or in person This is more than the total number of early votes cast in the 2016 election.

The heavy voting has come as polls show Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a close race in Florida, one of a handful of critical battleground states across the country.