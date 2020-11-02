MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fall weather has finally arrived in South Florida.
It’s all thanks to a cold front that is sweeping through the area with a blustery northeast wind of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect on Monday from 10 a.m. through this evening along with a Gale Warning on the water.
The cold front also welcomes fall temperatures to the area and that means a cool down into Election Day Tuesday.
Forecast high temperatures for Monday are barely topping 80°. Then it’s a cool start and windy day on Tuesday as lows will dip to 68° in Miami and only warm-up to 78°.
High pressure will build over the state’s Panhandle on Tuesday and it sticks around through the rest of the week. Breezy winds are forecast through the end of the week which can help develop offshore showers that may quickly roll over South Florida through the end of the week. High temperatures will warm up to the mid-80s by then.
