MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the race for the White House, both the Trump and Biden campaigns kept their momentum going this past weekend, the final weekend before election day.

Trump supporters gathered at Tropical Park.

“This is the last weekend and we just wanted to show our support,” said Anna Rose.

Biden supporters were at the South Dade Regional Library. They were joined by former Miami Heat player Shane Battier.

“It is an act and to act you need to get out and vote,” he said.

Early voting ended over the weekend with a record number of votes being cast. Some waited until the last minute.

“It’s good to get it done,” said Dennis Guardado who made it into an early voting location seconds before the doors closed.

Christina White is the Supervisor of Elections in Miami-Dade County. When asked about the early voting she said, “No issues to report. We are proud that we had over 500,000 people vote early with just modest wait times.”

In Miami-Dade, 513,000 people voted in-person early while 364,000 did the same in Broward.

For those waiting until Election Day, White had this advice.

“It’s very important you go to your assigned polling place. Know where to go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and bring a valid photo ID,” she said.

Miami-Dade voters who have a ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballot can drop it off at one of the four locations.

The Elections Department’s main office at 2700 NW 87th Avenue in Doral, the Stephen P. Clark Center at 111 NW 1st Street in Miami, the North Dade Regional Library at 2455 NW 183rd Street in Miami Gardens, and the South Dade Regional Library at 10750 SW 211th Street in Cutler Bay.

All four of the locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ballots must be received by your county’s election office by 7 p.m. Tuesday otherwise they won’t count.