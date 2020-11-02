MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 948 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Monday. Another record high of newly reported cases since the beginning of September.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 187,757 and 3,669 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4.95%.
In Broward, there were 495 new cases and 5 new deaths. The Broward County’s overall total increased to 87,456 cases and 1,531 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.26%.
In Monroe, there were 32 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,366 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 9.07%.
Statewide, there were 4,651 new cases and 46 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 812,063 across Florida and 17,043 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 5.58%.
