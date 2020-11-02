FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Even with record setting early voting numbers, Republicans and Democrats still anticipate a big turnout Tuesday.

On the Republican side, Richard DeNapoli, the Broward Republican Party State Committeeman, says they are already seeing a bigger showing than four years ago.

“Whether it was text messages, robocalls, or door-knocking. I mean, we threw the kitchen sink at this election,” DeNapoli said. “I think the numbers are that will appear are going to be way larger than 2016 on the Republican side.”

On the Democratic side, Grace Carrington, the Broward Democratic Party State Committeewoman, says she’s encouraged by the turnout so far.

“I think the Democratic turnout has been very exciting. I think that it’s been better than we actually expected, to be honest,” Carrington said. We expected it through the early voting. I think that we’ve exceeded the type of numbers that we were looking to see.”

When early voting officially ended Sunday in Broward, more than 826,000 ballots had been cast in the county, either through in-person voting or mail-in ballot.

Charles Zelden, a political science professor at NSU, said the final turnout in Broward will have huge implications.

“If the turnout in Broward is below the state average, it’s good for the president,” he says. “If it’s above average, it’s good for Biden.”

According to the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office unofficial vote tally, 364,723 ballots were cast in early in-person voting. Of those, Democrats outpaced Republicans by nearly double. Democrats cast 172,899 ballots while Republicans cast 99,908. Those with third party or no party affiliation cast 91,916 ballots.

Of the 599,417 vote-by-mail ballots requested, 461,665 had been returned as of Monday. Democrats have far outpaced Republicans with the mail-in ballots. Democrats have returned 270,370 ballots compared to the Republican return of 78,895.

About 66% of registered Republicans and roughly 70% of registered Democrats in the county have voted.

Those with third party or no party affiliation have returned 112,400 ballots.

“Because of the coronavirus people have front loaded this election. Almost 70% have cast a ballot before Election Day,” said Broward Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci.

There have so far been 312 vote-by-mail ballots flagged for signature or other problems – like the voter has moved way.

Of those, the Canvassing Board has cured, or approved, 85 of them as of Monday.

While it is now too late to return a vote-by-mail ballot via the Post Office, they can still be dropped off at two 24/7 secure drop boxes.

One is at the rear entrance of the Voting Equipment Center at the Lauderhill Mall, 1501 N.W. 40th Avenue.

The other is at the Brickell Avenue entrance to the Supervisor of Elections Office at 115 S. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

For a vote-by-mail ballot to be counted, the election office has to have the ballot by 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Those who choose to vote in person on Tuesday must go to their assigned precinct and bring with them a photo ID.

“We expect between 120 and 125,000 will show up Election Day,” said Antonacci. “So it will be more like a municipal election than general election.”

Click Here if you are not sure where your precinct polling station is located.

If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but decided to vote in person, you must take it with when you go to vote.