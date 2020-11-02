FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – When early voting officially ended Sunday in Broward, more than 826,000 ballots had been cast in the county, either through in-person voting or mail-in ballot.

According to the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office unofficial vote tally, 364,723 ballots were cast in early in-person voting. Of those, Democrats outpaced Republicans by nearly double. Democrats cast 172,899 ballots while Republicans cast 99,908. Those with third party or no party affiliation cast 91,916 ballots.

Of the 599,417 ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballots requested, 461,665 had been returned as of Monday. Democrats have far outpaced Republicans with the mail-in ballots. Democrats have returned 270,370 ballots compared to the Republican return of 78,895. Those with third party or no party affiliation have returned 112, 400 ballots.

There have so far been 312 ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballots flagged for signature or other problems – like the voter has moved way. Of those, the Canvassing Board has cured, or approved, 85 of them as of Monday.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘Count Every Vote’: State Rep. Kionne McGhee Sounds Alarm After Ballots Found Stacked At South Dade Mail Distribution Center

DEA Documents Reveal Elaborate Undercover Drug Sting That Nabbed Two Police Officers Accused Of Protecting Cocaine Transport

Trump Wraps Up Whirlwind Weekend Of Campaigning At Late-Night Rally In Opa-Locka, After Curfew

While it is now too late to return a ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballot via the Post Office, they can still be dropped off at two 24/7 secure drop boxes. One is at the rear entrance of the Voting Equipment Center at the Lauderhill Mall, 1501 N.W. 40th Avenue. The other is at the Brickell Avenue entrance to the Supervisor of Elections Office office at 115 S. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

For a ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballot to be counted, the election office has to have the ballot by 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Those who choose to vote in person on Tuesday must go to their assigned precinct and bring with them a photo ID.

Click Here if you are not sure where your precinct polling station is located.

If you requested a ‘Vote-by-Mail’ ballot but decided to vote in person, you must take it with when you go to vote.