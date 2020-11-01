MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It didn’t take long for Tua Tagovailoa to find the end zone.

A sharp 3-yard slant by DeVante Parker was met with a dart from Tagovailoa, helping the Miami Dolphins even the score with the Los Angeles Rams.

The rookie ran to meet the veteran for a post-score celebration, which fans hope was just one of many more to come.

Love it first of many!!!!woooo #FinsUp — James Jones (@JamesJo94435040) November 1, 2020

For a little nugget of fun, Sunday is the first of November, meaning it’s 11/1. Parker wears No. 11 and Tagovailoa wears No. 1.

Fans say it’s fate, and it’s hard to argue.

Date: 11/1

Tua’s first TD is to Parker

Their jersey numbers: #11 and #1

Fate — Shipman (@stephenshipman_) November 1, 2020

Tua #1 passed to Parker #11 for his 1st career TD on 11/1! Fate! — Chris Bogen UCF (@chrisbogen) November 1, 2020

