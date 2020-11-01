MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It didn’t take long for Tua Tagovailoa to find the end zone.
A sharp 3-yard slant by DeVante Parker was met with a dart from Tagovailoa, helping the Miami Dolphins even the score with the Los Angeles Rams.
Welcome to the league, Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa. @Tua ➡ @DeVanteParker11
📺 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/0eMVRfQQPr
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2020
The rookie ran to meet the veteran for a post-score celebration, which fans hope was just one of many more to come.
Love it first of many!!!!woooo #FinsUp
— James Jones (@JamesJo94435040) November 1, 2020
— Wlips ❄️ (@XavienPickSix) November 1, 2020
Feels real good! #finsup pic.twitter.com/DpI6Qsnqh0
— la bruja baratuja (@ladivinabruja) November 1, 2020
For a little nugget of fun, Sunday is the first of November, meaning it’s 11/1. Parker wears No. 11 and Tagovailoa wears No. 1.
Fans say it’s fate, and it’s hard to argue.
Date: 11/1
Tua’s first TD is to Parker
Their jersey numbers: #11 and #1
Fate
— Shipman (@stephenshipman_) November 1, 2020
Tua #1 passed to Parker #11 for his 1st career TD on 11/1! Fate!
— Chris Bogen UCF (@chrisbogen) November 1, 2020
