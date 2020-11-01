Filed Under:DeVante Parker, Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Miami News, Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It didn’t take long for Tua Tagovailoa to find the end zone.

A sharp 3-yard slant by DeVante Parker was met with a dart from Tagovailoa, helping the Miami Dolphins even the score with the Los Angeles Rams.

The rookie ran to meet the veteran for a post-score celebration, which fans hope was just one of many more to come.

 

For a little nugget of fun, Sunday is the first of November, meaning it’s 11/1. Parker wears No. 11 and Tagovailoa wears No. 1.

Fans say it’s fate, and it’s hard to argue.

