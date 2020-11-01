FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is searching for two missing boys, Alando Brown and Tavaris Johnson.
According to FLPD, the boys were last seen Saturday morning in the 400 block of NW 13 Ave.
Alando, who is 11, stands 5-feet tall and weighs around 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark pants.
Tavaris, Alando’s 7-year-old brother, stands 4-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.
Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are urged to call (954) 764-HELP.
