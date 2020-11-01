MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 918 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Saturday.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 186,809 and 3,662 deaths.
In Broward, there were 726 new cases and 3 new deaths. Broward County’s overall total increased to 86,961 cases and 1,526 deaths.
In Monroe, there were 30 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,334 cases and 25 deaths.
Statewide, there were 4,865 new cases and 28 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 807,412 across Florida and 16,997 total deaths.
