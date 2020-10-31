MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine formed over the central Caribbean on Saturday afternoon and it is expected to become a hurricane in the next couple of days.
The storm will not pose a threat to South Florida as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras.
At 5 p.m., Saturday, the newly formed depression was about 315 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west at 15 mph.
The current westward motion is expected to continue through Sunday night.
The center of the storm is expected to be near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua by Monday night.
When named, the storm will become Eta.
Hurricane season ends on November 30.
