MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is calling for a postal audit of all county postal distribution centers after video emerges showing apparent undelivered vote-by-mail ballots.

On Friday afternoon State Representative Keonne McGhee sounded the alarm about vote-by-mail ballots found stacked in a room inside at US Postal Office at the Princeton Distribution Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

McGhee posted video on social media.

“They have been understaffed, underfunded, which has created a quagmire effect. That has caused residents within this area not to have received their mail,” State Rep Mcghee said.

The state house member is running to be a Miami-Dade Commissioner. His opponent, Elvis Maldonado, is also concerned.

“My question is, is that mail backed up? Is it supposed to be going out? That’s why I came out here to see what’s going on,” Maldonado said.

Fernandez Rundle wants all ballots delivered immediately and believes the attorney general is investigating possible employee negligence.

