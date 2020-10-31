MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is calling for a postal audit of all county postal distribution centers after video emerges showing apparent undelivered vote-by-mail ballots.
This is my statement regarding the South Dade ballot mail delay. I have requested that all postal distribution centers be audited & any and all ballots that may remain in these centers be immediately transported to the @MDCElections. pic.twitter.com/MNCLgL6lOB
— Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) October 31, 2020
On Friday afternoon State Representative Keonne McGhee sounded the alarm about vote-by-mail ballots found stacked in a room inside at US Postal Office at the Princeton Distribution Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.
“They have been understaffed, underfunded, which has created a quagmire effect. That has caused residents within this area not to have received their mail,” State Rep Mcghee said.
I repeat -Ballots have been found. I repeat -Ballots have been found. FBI must come and secure all post offices around the country. The fight is no longer at the ballot box but at the post box @KevinCate @PeterSchorschFL @MarcACaputo @CNNPolitics @BBCBreaking @NewsbySmiley @ABC https://t.co/Nh8rvFUhjr pic.twitter.com/Q9o1iz5CpU
— Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) October 31, 2020
The state house member is running to be a Miami-Dade Commissioner. His opponent, Elvis Maldonado, is also concerned.
“My question is, is that mail backed up? Is it supposed to be going out? That’s why I came out here to see what’s going on,” Maldonado said.
Fernandez Rundle wants all ballots delivered immediately and believes the attorney general is investigating possible employee negligence.
