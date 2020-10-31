MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris addressed supporters during a drive-in early vote rally at Florida International University’s South campus on Saturday afternoon.

Applause and cheers were replaced by the honking of horns from about 100 vehicles, according to organizers at the event.

She talked about the coronavirus and said, while mentioning President Donald Trump,

“Science does know and that is why a leading science magazine has endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.”

“We are looking at a moment where there has been such tragedy in terms of loss of life, a mass casualty event that could only be compared to World War II.”

“So, there’s so much at stake guys, so much at stake and Florida has been so hard hit.

Um, you know, I think that we’re dealing right now with four crises that of all happen at the same time, we’re dealing with this coronaviruses pandemic, which at this point has killed over 225,000, people in just the last several months.”

“People who tragically in many cases were alone. Because of the nature of the virus couldn’t have a family with them to hold their hand. And then last hours and minutes on earth. It has afflicted 9 million people in our country who by the way, will likely experience, long-term health impacts doctors are talking about things like lung scarring.”

Underscoring the importance of South Florida in the race, she said, “We got three days to get this done.”

“So let’s talk for a minute about voting. You know, people have been asking me, and I’m sure you because this is a beautiful group of leaders, people have been asking, why should I vote.”

On the importance of voting, she said, “I think there are three reasons that everyone should vote. One, honor the ancestors. ”

“People like the late, great John Lewis, who marched on that Edmund Pettus Bridge, so we could vote.”

“Those suffragettes who 100 years ago, got us the passage of the 19th amendment.

But let’s only speak truth, black women couldn’t vote until 1965 so there is that.”

“Reason number two. Everything is at stake.”

“Everything. Everything we just discussed, including creating a pathway for citizenship for undocumented immigrants, renewing our promise to our dreamers with DACA, shutting down private detention centers, reuniting 545 children with their parents.”

“There’s every reason to vote in terms of what’s at stake. And then here’s the last point that I’ve made is Reason number three, including that America’s future is at stake.”

The senator mentioned there were powerful people trying to confuse the voters.

“And so here’s my point. Yes, my point. You gotta ask, why are these powerful people trying to make it so difficult for us to vote? And I will tell you, I believe the reason they’re trying to make it difficult and confusing for us to vote is because they know our power.”

After the Miami rally, Senator Harris headed to Broward, and then Palm Beach counties for additional events on the last weekend of early voting.

On Friday, the Trump campaign announced that the president will deliver remarks at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 p.m.

It’ll be his fifth and final stop of the day on Sunday after appearances in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Eric Trump, the president’s son and Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife, will also be in Florida this weekend.

Eric Trump is slated to campaign at the Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza in Jacksonville Beach and at the Norelli Family Foundation in Longwood.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, will campaign Sunday in Tallahassee, Orlando, and Tampa.

The Biden campaign also announced that former President Barack Obama would be in town on Monday.

Exact times and locations for all events were not released.