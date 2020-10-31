MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Saturday.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 185,891 and 3,647 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4.73%.
In Broward, there were 144 new cases and 1 new death. Broward County’s overall total increased to 86,235 cases and 1,523 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.02%.
In Monroe, there were 14 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,304 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 8.24%.
Statewide, there were 2,331 new cases and 42 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 802,547 across Florida and 16,969 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 5.35%.
