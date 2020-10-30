FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Volunteers with the Urban League of Broward spent several hours Friday morning going door to door, talking to registered voters, or leaving information about voting, in an effort to get people to cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.

They focused on homes and apartments in Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods where mostly Black families live.

There are roughly 1.2 million registered voters in Broward and more than 700-thousand have already voted early in person or vote-by-mail ballots. But there’s a continued push in South Florida to increase Black voter turnout.

The volunteers say they are non-partisan. Their push is to inform voters and make sure they cast ballots.

“We are going to knock on doors. It’s a contactless effort. We want to make sure that everyone receives information and that they’re informed and ready to vote,” said volunteer Alica Brown.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged supporters to turnout during a drive-in rally Thursday in Coconut Creek. His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, will make her way to South Florida on Saturday to make the same pitch.

“The November 3rd election is truly important and a critical election that determines the changes that we need to make in our society. A critical turnout spot in Broward County is the Sistrunk area,” said Brenda, another volunteer.

Democrats are leaning on the Black voting block for a win, but Republicans are also trying to recruit them