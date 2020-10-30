MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two construction workers had some scary moments on the job on Friday morning after part of their scaffolding collapsed at a construction site.

It happened at Three Island Avenue near the Venetian Causeway around 10:00 a.m.

Video from Chopper 4 showed the two men perched precariously while tethered to the building.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue was called out and successfully rescued both men in about an hour using a special operations team.

“We sent down two harnesses, each construction worker tied into their harnesses, in addition to ours. We set up an aerial truck with a group of another special ops team on it and we brought down the two construction workers,” explained Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Digna Abello. “No medical injuries and they both denied care or anything like that.”

“Those guys were really, I mean I thought they were gonna go down, but then it stopped and they were hanging on and that’s it,” explained witness Jim Clearwater.

Chief Abella said it was gratifying that the rescue operation went so smoothly and everyone was safe.

Eyewitness Jim Clearwater echoed the same sentiments but said watching the risky rescue was nerve racking.